Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,491 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 14,705 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Scor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Scor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Scor had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company's main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

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