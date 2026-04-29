Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

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STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of STNG opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Scorpio Tankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 110.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 67.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 193.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company's stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

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