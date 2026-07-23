Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $427.0810 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.23. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 48.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers's quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.24. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.87.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers's payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on STNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,005,276 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $152,757,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,015 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $62,166,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 806,049 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 326,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,040 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $38,471,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

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