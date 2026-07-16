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Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$143.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Canadian Pacific Kansas City logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122 to C$143, implying about 9.44% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also turned more positive recently, with firms like RBC, BMO Capital Markets, and JPMorgan lifting targets; overall, the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of C$130.43.
  • CPKC shares were up 2.8% to C$130.66, near their 52-week high, after the company last reported quarterly EPS of C$1.04 and revenue of C$3.70 billion.
  • Interested in Canadian Pacific Kansas City? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$130.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CP traded up C$3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$130.66. 688,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,923. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.07. The firm has a market cap of C$115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.82, for a total value of C$501,152.30. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$118.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$355,110. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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