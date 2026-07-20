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Scotiabank Boosts Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Aya Gold & Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Aya Gold & Silver to $1.27 from $1.15 and kept a Strong-Buy rating on the stock.
  • Other analysts remain constructive as well, with Desjardins setting a C$37.00 price target and giving the shares a buy rating. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.42.
  • Aya Gold & Silver recently reported C$0.46 EPS on revenue of C$163.04 million for the quarter, and the stock was trading at C$26.29 with a market cap of about C$3.77 billion.
  • Interested in Aya Gold & Silver? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Scotiabank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA stock opened at C$26.29 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.07. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.45 and a 1-year high of C$30.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$163.04 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions. Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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