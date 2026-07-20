Scotiabank Boosts Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Scotiabank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$30.42.

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Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYA stock opened at C$26.29 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.07. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.45 and a 1-year high of C$30.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$163.04 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions. Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility.

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