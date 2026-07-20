Scotiabank Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BVN

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Buenaventura Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Buenaventura Mining's FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.25.

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Buenaventura Mining Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BVN opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Buenaventura Mining has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 47.72%.The business had revenue of $624.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,449 shares of the mining company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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