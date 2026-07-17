Scotiabank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining's current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Coeur Mining's FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.39.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.29. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 92.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,981,273 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418,041 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $183,709,000 after buying an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 889.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,870,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $128,965,000 after buying an additional 6,176,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,502,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $222,922,000 after buying an additional 6,012,718 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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