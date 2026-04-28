Scotiabank Downgrades Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) to Sector Perform

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$59.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.75 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins set a C$60.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$55.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Trading Down 1.8%

Trisura Group stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.47. 188,522 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,963. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.63.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.31 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

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