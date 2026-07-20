Scotiabank Forecasts MDA Space's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MDA)

MDA Space Ltd. (NYSE:MDA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MDA Space in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for MDA Space's FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDA. Zacks Research raised MDA Space from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut MDA Space from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MDA Space in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MDA Space to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MDA Space from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MDA Space has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.67.

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MDA Space Stock Performance

NYSE:MDA opened at $30.16 on Monday. MDA Space has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $38.97.

MDA Space (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure. The Company collaborates and partners with governments and space agencies, commercial space companies, and defence and aerospace prime contractors in the space industry. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from Canada.

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