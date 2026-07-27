Scotiabank Forecasts Vale's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Vale in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst A. Salazar now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale's current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Vale's FY2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.31.

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Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Vale has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in Vale by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 15,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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