Go Pro
→ My next big call (under $1) (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Western Forest Products logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Western Forest Products to C($2.99) from C($3.56), signaling a somewhat less pessimistic outlook, though the forecast remains deeply negative.
  • Other analysts remain cautious: TD and RBC both lifted price targets on WEF, but the stock still carries an overall Hold consensus with an average target of C$16.10.
  • Recent financials and insider activity were weak, with the company last reporting a C($1.83) quarterly EPS on revenue of C$201.5 million, while insiders sold shares in July.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.56). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products' current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEF. TD increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$16.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$10.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.50 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 12.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Forest Products news, insider Kernwood Limited sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,889,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$35,985,450. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Also, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$34,290.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,889,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$35,985,450. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $270,980. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company's principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company's largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Western Forest Products Right Now?

Before you consider Western Forest Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Forest Products wasn't on the list.

While Western Forest Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines