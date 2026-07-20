Scotiabank Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.56). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products' current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEF. TD increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$16.10.

Get WEF alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$10.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.50 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 12.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Forest Products news, insider Kernwood Limited sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,889,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$35,985,450. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Also, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$34,290.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,889,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$35,985,450. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $270,980. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company's principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company's largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Forest Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Forest Products wasn't on the list.

While Western Forest Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here