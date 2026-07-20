Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of TFPM FY2027 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.67.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1%

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 68.68% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 15.23%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 79,655 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 279,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,198,000 after acquiring an additional 762,826 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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