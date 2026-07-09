Scotiabank Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $109.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. Evercore set a $113.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.11.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,035,000 after purchasing an additional 957,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,698,000 after purchasing an additional 825,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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