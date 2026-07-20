Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Newmont Earnings

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $9.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.17. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont's current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $89.80 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,498 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Newmont by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,599 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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