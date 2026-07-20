Scotiabank Issues Positive Estimate for Alamos Gold Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI - Free Report) NYSE: AGI - Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$88.00 to C$87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.20.

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Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AGI opened at C$39.59 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$33.11 and a 12-month high of C$75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.89. The business's 50 day moving average is C$49.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.60.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI - Get Free Report) NYSE: AGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 51.42%.The business had revenue of C$829.59 million for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

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