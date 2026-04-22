Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Scotiabank's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock's current price.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $161.55.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.70. 6,020,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $618.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.38. ExxonMobil has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 40,452 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,136,316 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $362,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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