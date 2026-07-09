Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Price

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $129.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.19.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $137.06. 103,394 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,363. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Algebris UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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