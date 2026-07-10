Scott Arthur Beck Purchases 1,076,923 Shares of Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) CEO Scott Arthur Beck acquired 1,076,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,523,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,950,754.25. The trade was a 241.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Arthur Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Scott Arthur Beck acquired 2,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $22,344.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Scott Arthur Beck bought 3,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $29,489.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Scott Arthur Beck bought 27,386 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.78.

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Gloo Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Gloo stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 848,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,783. The company has a market cap of $242.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Gloo Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gloo by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gloo by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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