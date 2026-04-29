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Scott Fraser Dicken Sells 895 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Polestar Automotive Holding UK logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scott Fraser Dicken sold 895 shares of Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) on April 27 at an average price of $17.68 to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, cutting his direct holding by 48.22% to 961 shares.
  • PSNY traded around $17.90 (down ~0.9%) with a market cap of $1.28 billion and a 12‑month range of $11.75–$42.60; recent volume was 60,168 versus an average of 199,776.
  • Analyst and institutional backdrop: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Sell" rating (one Hold, two Sell) even as large institutions like BBVA and UBS have recently built or increased sizable positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY - Get Free Report) insider Scott Fraser Dicken sold 895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $15,823.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,990.48. This trade represents a 48.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 0.9%

PSNY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,776. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.97. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,258 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 443,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,629 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,023 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $326,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC NASDAQ: PSNY is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

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