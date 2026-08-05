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Scott Montross Sells 2,500 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
NWPX Infrastructure logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • CEO Scott Montross sold 2,500 NWPX shares at an average price of $128.62, generating $321,550. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, leaving him with 78,629 shares.
  • NWPX reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, exceeding analysts’ $1.33 estimate, while revenue of $159.48 million also surpassed expectations.
  • The stock recently traded at $124.24, down from the prior session, while hedge funds and institutional investors own 80.63% of the company. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $110.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) CEO Scott Montross sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,261.98. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,162. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $159.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 74,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 59,623 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $4,609,000. Congruence Capital LLC purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $3,339,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX Infrastructure

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX)

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