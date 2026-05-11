Scott Pintoff Sells 100 Shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.99, for a total transaction of $14,699.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,123.14. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $17,196.00.

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MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.21. 690,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,999. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $172.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $230.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 151.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $190.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

Further Reading

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