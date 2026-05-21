SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 260,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,451,000. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $833,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $859,200.00.

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SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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