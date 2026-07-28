SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $2,073,800.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $2,073,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,738,000. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,998,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,213. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here