SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $872,600.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,853,400. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $863,500.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 44.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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