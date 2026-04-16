SEA (NYSE:SE) Director David Ma Sells 176,719 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 176,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $15,473,515.64. Following the sale, the director owned 895,364 shares in the company, valued at $78,398,071.84. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More.

Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More.

Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More.

Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More.

Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO and other insider sales — COO Gang Ye executed multiple 10,000‑share sales and other insiders (Jingye Chen, Yanjun Wang) have repeatedly sold small tranches; the cluster of insider liquidations feeds a narrative of management monetization. SEC filing (COO): Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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