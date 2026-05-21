SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Jingye Chen Sells 800 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 204,800 shares in the company, valued at $17,684,480. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $70,416.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $75,696.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $67,736.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $68,912.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $68,744.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $67,664.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in SEA by 248.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in SEA by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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