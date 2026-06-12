SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $65,888.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,832. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $70,864.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in SEA by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in SEA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SEA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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