Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.49 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

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Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Forlenza sold 12,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,394,696.80. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Arczynski sold 3,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $116,963.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,210. This represents a 77.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $976,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.38.

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About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

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