Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $209.8410 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Down 1.2%

SBCF opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $320,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,376,609.44. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $251,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 220,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,024.14. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $942,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 5,832,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 837,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,482,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $166,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $144,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,284,000 after acquiring an additional 95,529 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company's stock.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

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