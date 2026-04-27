Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 88605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Get Seadrill alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SDRL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Seadrill from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SDRL

Seadrill Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.36 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Seadrill by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,558,758 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $157,733,000 after purchasing an additional 855,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seadrill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,807,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Seadrill by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,484,940 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 373,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seadrill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,446 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $111,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seadrill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seadrill wasn't on the list.

While Seadrill currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here