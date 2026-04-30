Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seadrill from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Seadrill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.40.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SDRL

Seadrill Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seadrill will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter worth $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 19.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

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