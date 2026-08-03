Seadrill (SDRL) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3146 per share and revenue of $388.4630 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. On average, analysts expect Seadrill to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Seadrill Price Performance

Shares of SDRL opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDRL shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Seadrill from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Seadrill from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Seadrill from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seadrill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seadrill by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

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