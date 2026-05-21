Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $22,538,700.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded up $59.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $810.46. 3,468,931 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $841.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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