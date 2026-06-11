Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $920.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $775.00 to $920.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the data storage provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $798.50.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $830.44 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $124.63 and a one year high of $966.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $689.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total transaction of $927,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,872.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 967,528 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $378,985,000 after purchasing an additional 943,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,000 from $900, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. MarketScreener report on BofA target increase

Bank of America raised its price target on to $1,000 from $900, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its target to $1,090, citing AI-driven growth and suggesting Seagate could see substantial gains over the next few years as storage demand rises. MSN article on Mizuho target increase

Mizuho lifted its target to $1,090, citing AI-driven growth and suggesting Seagate could see substantial gains over the next few years as storage demand rises. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand and stronger margins, which supports the bullish stock narrative. Yahoo Finance article on AI-driven demand

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand and stronger margins, which supports the bullish stock narrative. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted that broader semiconductor and macro volatility has recently pressured the group at times, so the stock may remain sensitive to risk sentiment even with strong fundamentals. Yahoo Finance article on sector weakness

One report noted that broader semiconductor and macro volatility has recently pressured the group at times, so the stock may remain sensitive to risk sentiment even with strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized that Seagate’s high-density Mozaic/HAMR strategy is central to its long-term AI storage story, but that upside is still tied to execution and valuation. Seeking Alpha article on storage vs. memory

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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