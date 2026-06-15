Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $767.00 to $1,035.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $998.07 and last traded at $1,021.5420, with a volume of 147215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $931.04.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 2,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,870 shares in the company, valued at $266,958,673.80. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.76, for a total transaction of $1,109,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,004,428.80. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,629 shares of company stock valued at $112,739,671. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $709.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.38.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here