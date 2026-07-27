Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 4.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $781.17 and last traded at $816.99. 4,627,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,316,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $851.69.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.1%

The business's fifty day moving average is $893.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,972,545.14. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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