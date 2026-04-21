Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading 3.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $515.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $567.70 and last traded at $559.90. 3,525,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,082,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.75.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Evercore boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $505.79.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,382 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here