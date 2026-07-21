Seagate Technology (STX) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.10 per share and revenue of $3.4898 billion for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.9%

STX stock opened at $802.45 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $886.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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