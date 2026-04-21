Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $2.9386 billion for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $539.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $553.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $424.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is 33.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $502.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here