SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO Sells $36,900.00 in Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 256,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,215.64. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Charles O'hara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, John Charles O'hara sold 5,582 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $19,704.46.

On Friday, May 29th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $35,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Charles O'hara sold 4,689 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $16,411.50.

On Friday, April 24th, John Charles O'hara sold 5,250 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $15,277.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $26,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

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SEALSQ Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of LAES traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 16,915,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. SEALSQ Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SEALSQ Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEALSQ

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SEALSQ in the first quarter worth about $32,639,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in SEALSQ by 458.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,636 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of SEALSQ by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 85,124 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60,150 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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