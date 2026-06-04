Sean Michael Walters Sells 13,409 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 270,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,209,576.40. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,657 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,443,344.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,914 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $287,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $2,806,434.40.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,771. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.07, a PEG ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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