Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $15.18. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 236,196 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stavros Gyftakis sold 3,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $49,801.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,315.25. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: SHIP is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company's operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company's core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

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