Seaport Research Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Seaport Research Partners' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $256.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.36.

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Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Dover has a twelve month low of $158.97 and a twelve month high of $237.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $216.74 and its 200-day moving average is $201.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $932,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $562,419,000 after buying an additional 1,830,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,509,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $489,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $275,907,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $151,473,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19,424.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 761,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 757,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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