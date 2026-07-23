SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.4660.

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Key Stories Impacting SEGRO

Here are the key news stories impacting SEGRO this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

About SEGRO

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Further Reading

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