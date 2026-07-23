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SEGRO (SEGXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
SEGRO logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2527 per share and revenue of $503.3980 million for the quarter.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

Key Stories Impacting SEGRO

Here are the key news stories impacting SEGRO this week:

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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