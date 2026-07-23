SEGRO (SEGXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2527 per share and revenue of $503.3980 million for the quarter.

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SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

Key Stories Impacting SEGRO

Here are the key news stories impacting SEGRO this week:

About SEGRO

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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