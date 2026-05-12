SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $364,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,958.36. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,447 shares of company stock worth $10,235,499. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,260,591 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $955,461,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,160,636 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $284,015,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,317 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $237,421,000 after buying an additional 109,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,917,370 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 308,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,198 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $146,984,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.52. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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