SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.60.

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SEI Investments Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 736,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,494. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $102.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $636.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. SEI Investments's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $4,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,825,783 shares in the company, valued at $595,549,566.75. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,583. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,296 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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