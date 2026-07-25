SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SEIC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.60.

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SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $99.22 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $4,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,825,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,549,566.75. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $364,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,958.36. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,583. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 96.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Article Title

SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Article Title

Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Article Title

Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so there is no clear bearish squeeze or short-selling signal driving the move. Article Title

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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