Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,803 shares, an increase of 156.6% from the June 30th total of 7,718 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Seiko Epson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Seiko Epson Trading Up 5.8%

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.37. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company's core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

Further Reading

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