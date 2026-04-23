Select Medical (SEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $1.4110 billion for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Select Medical's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Select Medical Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SEM opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Select Medical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Select Medical's payout ratio is 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Select Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Select Medical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,771 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company's stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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